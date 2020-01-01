“The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kostroma Region received a statement from a local resident about unlawful actions on the part of a friend who had taken possession of his money by deceit and abuse of trust.

The young man explained that he had transferred more than six hundred and twenty thousand rubles to the chairman of one of the public organizations, who had offered to resolve with law enforcement bodies the issue of terminating the criminal prosecution against him. After receiving the money, the acquaintance stopped getting in touch.

The Investigative unit of the police division No. 1 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kostroma has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

It was established that for several years on the territory of the regional center the suspect supplied citizens of foreign countries with fake passports and migration cards, as well as fictitious registration. According to the victims, he charged for the services a fee ranging from thirty to two hundred thousand rubles.

Then the police received another statement regarding the suspect from the general director of a company specializing in organizing concerts. The victim explained that he had turned to the indicated citizen with a request to help with finding a venue for performances and a place to live for performers during the tour of creative groups and even transferred more than six thousand euros to his bank account. Having received the money, the offender stopped answering phone calls.

Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kostroma Region, in cooperation with representatives of the FSB of the region and with the power support of the Rosgvardia, detained the suspect. During searches of the suspect's place of residence, the police seized documents, including contracts and migration cards with signs of falsification, as well as stamps.

With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.

Currently, additional operational-search measures are being taken aimed at establishing other episodes of his possible illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.