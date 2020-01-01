“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Smolensk Region and of the regional FSB department detained a 53-year-old local resident suspected of illegally storing and selling a large consignment of unmarked alcohol-containing products.

The police documented several facts of the sale of counterfeit alcohol at retail outlets in the city, and also established the location of the premises that were used for its storage.

Arriving at the warehouse, they discovered about 2.5 tons of alcohol and more than 60 thousand bottles of alcohol of various brands.

Division No. 2 of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Smolensk instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Articles 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

According to the MIA of Russia Administration for the Smolensk Region, 30 criminal cases were instituted last year for crimes related to the illegal production and trafficking of ethyl alcohol and alcoholic beverages, two clandestine workshops for the production of alcoholic beverages were found, 5126.2 decaliters of ethyl alcohol and 6094.1 decaliters of alcoholic beverages were seized.