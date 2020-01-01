“The son of a 98-year-old local resident, a labor front worker, made a statement about the robbery at the police duty-unit of Orenburg.

He said that an unknown person had called his elderly mother's landline phone on his behalf and asked to collect urgently a large sum of money. The offender, without going into details, added that he was in trouble and was at a police office. He asked the woman to transfer the money through an intermediary, who was supposed to come shortly to her place.

Hanging up, the woman began to collect cash. An hour later, the door-bell rang. The pensioner opened the door. The guest pushed her aside, took the prepared 250 thousand rubles and disappeared.

Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Orenburgskoye” initiated criminal proceedings on the features of an offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 161 of the RF Criminal Code.

During the search operations criminal investigators identified and detained the offender. He turned to be an unemployed, previously convicted 24-year-old local resident.

In respect of the defendant, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.