“Two divers were detained by officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region in cooperation with police precinct officers on suspicion of illegal extraction of amber.

While patrolling the Baltic Sea at night on a speedboat, in the area of the village of Yantarny, police officers detected with a thermal imager the offenders who went into the sea in a motor boat under the cover of darkness. Using a powerful water cannon, hoses and diving equipment, they washed out the bottom in search of sun stones. For this, one of the accomplices descended to a depth of more than 12 meters, and the other one regulated the operation of the water cannon from the boat.

The offenders were detained red-handed. It turned out later that they had already been subjected to administrative punishment in the past for a similar act provided for in Article 7.5 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Division “Svetlogorsky” initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 255 of the RF Criminal Code. The equipment used by the defendants in their illegal activities, as well as raw amber, were seized.

It should be noted that criminal liability for the unauthorized extraction of amber by persons subjected to administrative punishment for a similar act was introduced in December last year, and this criminal case is one of the first in the region,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.