At the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs under the chairmanship of the First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy, a meeting of the MIA Operational Headquarters for prevention of offenses was held.

The event was attended by chiefs of units of the MIA of Russia Central Office, and in the video-conference communication mode – by chiefs of territorial bodies of the Ministry.

At the meeting, topical issues of using service animals in ensuring law and order, preventing and suppressing offenses were considered.

Aleksandr Gorovoy noted that today about 11 thousand service dogs are used by police-dog units the MIA of Russia territorial bodies. In the past year, to guard public order and ensure public safety, police patrol officers used 2.7 thousand service dogs, with the help of which more than 2 thousand crimes were solved, 5 thousand persons were detained for committing administrative offenses.

Along with dogs, 619 horses are used in internal affairs bodies. In 2019, equestrian police crews solved about 30 crimes, 72 people were detained for their commission.

Aleksandr Gorovoy stressed that dog training and cavalry units are distinguished not only by the specifics of service, but also by the peculiarities of staff training, availability of animal training skills and other knowledge.

The First Deputy-Minister thanked the chiefs of territorial bodies, who treated such units with due attention and responsibility, cared for qualified personnel, and instructed to continue efforts to increase efficiency in this area of service.

Within the framework of the considering the second issue, members of the Operational Headquarters discussed measures to prevent emergencies in the work of internal affairs bodies while guarding and escorting detainees. The state of the organization of service, professional training of the personnel of corresponding special facilities and police units, their equipment with the technical means necessary to solve the tasks were analyzed.