Investigators of the Investigative unit of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Amur Region completed the investigation into the criminal case against a 33-year-old resident of the Ivanovsky District, accused of committing crimes under Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The investigation found that between August 2014 and April 2019, a resident of Ivanovka born in 1986, stole money from citizens on the pretext of supplying cars to order. The man concluded contracts with residents of the Amur region, according to which he was supposed to assist them in buying at auctions and supplying vehicles from foreign countries. However, when receiving the applicants ’money, the citizen did not fulfill his obligations - he didn’t deliver cars to customers.

The man was detained in April 2019. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. The defendant is charged with 23 episodes of criminal activity. The total material damage exceeded 12.5 million rubles

Currently, the criminal investigation is completed. Soon the defendant will appear in court.