The Mezhdurechenvsky City Court delivered its verdict in the criminal case against a 45-year old local resident. He was charged with committing a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 159.1 of the Russian Criminal Code “Credit fraud”.

A representative of one of the banks applied to the Mezhdurechensk police with a statement that a client, when documenting a mortgage in the amount of 2 million rubles for the purchase of a house and a land plot, provided false documents about his employment and income received. In fact, he did not work and had no earnings.

The Police detained the suspect. The investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Mezhdurechensk instituted a criminal case against him. During the preliminary investigation, it was established that the suspect had deliberately used fake documents to obtain the loan and subsequently cash it out.

After collecting the evidence base, the investigators sent the criminal case to the court, which found the resident of Mezhdurechensk guilty of credit fraud and sentenced him to 2 years in prison (suspended). Earlier, in the framework of civil proceedings, the loan agreement between the bank and the defendant was terminated and the entire amount of the illegally obtained loan was recovered.