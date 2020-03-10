Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Astrakhan Region, together with colleagues from the regional FSB Department, suppressed the activities of two clandestine workshops in which unmarked fish products were manufactured and stored for subsequent marketing.

They were located on the territory of private households in the Leninsky District. The illegal business was organized by two brothers from Astrakhan.

Field investigators discovered 25.6 tons of frozen and dried chastik fish. The total value of the batch intended for subsequent sale in one of the markets and for individual customers amounted to more than 3.5 million rubles. The seized products were handed over for safekeeping to an enterprise.

A criminal case has been instituted against two defendants, aged 36 and 43, by the investigative unit of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Astrakhan Region on the grounds of a crime under paragraphs “a” and “b” of part 4 of article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The preventive measure selected for them was the recognizance not to leave the place.