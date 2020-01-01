“The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for Yekaterinburg is investigating a criminal case under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation against a local resident suspected of multi-million scams in the bulk deliveries of vegetable oil.

The police received statements from entrepreneurs from neighboring countries, as well as the Primorsky Territory of the Russian Federation, about violation of the terms of contracts concluded with one of the commercial organizations in Chelyabinsk. The preliminary damage amounted to 24 million rubles.

According to investigators, in the period from October 2018 to December 2019, the offender, on behalf of the limited liability company controlled by him, got the trust of representatives of large companies and through correspondence offered services of supplying wholesale consignments of vegetable oil. He transferred from the organization’s accounts the payments received from partners, cashed them through ATMs, and used at his discretion. Failing to fulfill contractual obligations, he stopped contacts.

The defendant carefully observed secrecy measures. Heading to the terminals, he hid his face under sunglasses and a false mustache. Phones and SIM cards were stored in a special cache in the park.

As a result of a planned in detail operation conducted by the police with the participation of the Rosgvardia, the suspect was detained red-handed. He intended to commit an illegal act on behalf of another organization, promising to supply cosmetology equipment to gullible customers.

At present, the offender has confessed to the crime. The applied to him preventive measure is an obligation to appear at the Police. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.