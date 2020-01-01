“Officers of the MIA of Russia of Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation together with colleagues from the Ramensky District of the Moscow Region suppressed the activities of a group of people suspected of theft of eight icons from temples in the Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod regions.

According to available information, in January of this year, two men, with the help of tire racks, opened the window of the Annunciation Church in the village of Stepanovskoye, Ramensky District, Moscow Region, and penetrated inside. Having damaged the icon case, they stole the icon depicting George the Victorious in full growth. The offenders put the stolen icons on the back seat of the car, in which an accomplice was waiting for them, and fled the crime scene.

As a result of operational-search measures, officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia with the participation of the Rosgvardia on suspicion of having committed this crime detained three repeatedly convicted residents of the Moscow Region in their places of residence.

After some time, it was found that members of the group, following a similar pattern, had stolen sacred images from temples located in the villages of Sar-Maidan and Kirikovo in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. Among them there were the “Transfiguration of the Lord”, “The Savior Not Made by Hands”, the Bogolyubskaya and Kazanskaya icons of the Mother of God, “The Monk Makariy Zheltyvodsky”, “The Holy Apostle Paul” and “The Holy Great Martyr and Healer Panteleimon”.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of crimes stipulated by parts 2 and 3 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

In the course of further work, operatives managed to find all the stolen icons. At the same time, two relics were seized from the cache, equipped in the basement of the house of one of the detainees. Currently the seized items have been sent for a forensic study.

The necessary measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities of the offenders,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.