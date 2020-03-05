The Chief of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control, Police Lieutenant-General Andrey Khrapov, as the head of the MIA of Russia delegation, took part in the 63rd session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs in Vienna.

“On the sidelines” of the session, representatives of internal affairs bodies (Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control, International Cooperation Directorate of the MIA of Russia and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan) took part in the events “Prevention and Counteraction to Illegal Financial Flows Associated with Drug Trafficking”, “SCO and UNODC in the fight against the threat of drug trafficking: counteracting the spread of drugs through Darknet”, as well as “Strengthening regional cooperation and the potential of counteracting the drug trafficking and its related financial flows”.

A number of meetings of the Russian delegation with foreign partners in a bilateral format were held.

Considerable interest of the event participants was aroused by the exhibition of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. Russian policemen presented materials on the experience of the anti-drug work of the Ministry, interaction with foreign partners in solving the global drug problem and achievements in training foreign anti-drug specialists.