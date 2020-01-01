“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kolomensky Urban District, with the participation of the FSB of Russia, detained two suspects of organizing illegal sewing production in the Moscow Region.

According to available information, in the village of Pervomaisky, the offenders equipped a private house as a workshop for the production of sportswear with logos of famous brands. Ten citizens of one of the states of Southeast Asia worked and lived in unsanitary conditions in the production shop. It was established that the workers did not have permits to carry out labor activities and were staying in Russia illegally.

In relation to illegal migrants, administrative protocols have been drawn up under Articles 18.8 and 18.10 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation. For violation of the migration law, foreign citizens were subjected to forced expulsion from the Russian Federation.

Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kolomensky Urban District initiated criminal cases on the grounds of offenses stipulated by Article 180 and Article 322.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police in cooperation with the Rosgvardia detained the alleged organizers of the illegal activities. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them.

During searches, more than 400 units of ready for sale products, as well as 17 sewing machines, presses and clichés were found and seized. According to the preliminary data, the damage caused to copyright holders exceeded 2 million rubles.

The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.