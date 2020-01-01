“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the City of Moscow in cooperation with colleagues from the Western Administrative District and the Tver Region suppressed the activities of an organized group whose members were suspected of large fraud.

According to the investigation, the offenders acted according to a scheme developed in advance, having clearly defined the role of each of the participants. Introducing themselves as employees of management companies, they went around the apartments of local residents and convinced them of the need for mandatory replacement of heating and water pipes, as well as water pressure regulators. To persuade citizens to enter into the deal, the suspects informed the victims that all the work was carried out as part of the Moscow program for the overhaul of apartment buildings. The members of the group bought water pipes and sanitary equipment at the lowest prices in wholesale and retail stores, and sold them at a cost ten times higher than the market.

If the residents, mainly the elderly people, had no cash with them, they were offered a special transport service – the so-called social car. The pensioner was transported to the nearest bank, where he withdrew money and transferred it to the offenders. After that, the car left, and the elderly man had to get home on his own.

According to preliminary data, about 300 residents of Moscow and the Moscow Region, including veterans of the Great Patriotic War and labor veterans, became victims of scams. The total damage exceeded 100 million rubles.

Based on this fact the GA for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow initiated eleven criminal cases on the grounds of an offense under Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Currently, three alleged organizers and 22 active members of the group have been detained in accordance with Article 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of the Russian Federation. The issue of selecting a preventive measure with regard to the detainees is being considered.

During searches of the places of residence of the defendants and in four offices, the police found money, mobile phones, and various sanitary equipment. Fake identity cards of social services and the press staff were also seized.

The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.