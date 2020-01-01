“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Khabarovsk Territory, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained three residents of the regional capital on suspicion of illegal trafficking in aquatic biological resources belonging to species listed in the Red Book of the Russian Federation.

In December 2019, at the entrance of the Khabarovsk railway station, officers of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate stopped a car for a check of documents. In the cabin, 85 kilograms of sturgeon caviar were found.

After some time, as a result of operational-search measures, the police detained the suspects of the illegal activities. According to available information, the offenders legally caught fish of the salmon family, with appropriate permission. Willing to increase their income, they decided to start selling delicacies. In the spring and autumn of last year, the accomplices caught sturgeons in the lower reaches of the Amur River and extracted caviar, which they stored in Khabarovsk in specially equipped freezers.

In the places of residence of the suspects, as well as in their three garage boxes, 190 kilograms of black caviar and fish fragments were found, which were placed in safe custody. The preliminary damage caused to the Russian Federation exceeds one million rubles.

Investigators of the Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Khabarovsk Territory and the Jewish Autonomous Region instituted criminal proceedings under part 3 of Article 258.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. All the defendants are in custody,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.