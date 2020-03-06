Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev held the 41st meeting of the Inter-Agency Commission on Countering Extremism in the Russian Federation.

The participants discussed the progress of the project to develop effective regional models of education management, issues of increasing the level of interaction of government authorities and local self-government bodies with civil society institutions in the area of preventing extremist ideology, as well as ensuring security and preventing extremist offenses during the preparation and celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.