“Today, a video has been published on social networks of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs in which wives and mothers, the closest people of police officers who have shown bravery and courage in service, in a warm family atmosphere tell about their life,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

Police captain Andrei Vorobyev at risk to his life neutralized a criminal. “The criminal was armed, my husband saw this - and fulfilled his service duty,” - proudly says Andrei’s wife Daria. The family has 11 children, one is already 20 years old, and he lives separately. Daria says that at home Andrei is soft and calm. “And we must show toughness with our 10 children. So the role of the bad cop in the house is played by me,” Daria jokes and adds that the policeman’s wife should be his reliable rear and protection.

Lieutenant Colonel of the Police Igor Khalyapin saved three people - he took them out of a burning apartment. “Next to a policeman you have to be a strong woman, but I don’t consider myself that strong, I have a lot to strive for. But I’m glad that there is a strong man next to me,” says Igor’s wife Yulia. It is obvious that the woman is always very worried about her husband. “I try not to show it. But he laughs off all the time, says that then it would have necessary to study as a cook,” Julia says.

“My son, at school everyone always respected him - both teachers and friends, he is the soul of any company,” says Lyubov Antyaskina, mother of police sergeant Aleksei Sharapov. Aleksey showed heroism, saving a man who had fallen on the rails of the subway. “He is a policeman, he is a hero now - but no, he doesn’t even show it at all. Just an ordinary child for his mother,” says the woman.