“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption, together with colleagues from the Moscow Region, revealed facts of unlicensed mining in the Dmitrovsky District of the Moscow Region.

It has been established that since 2017, the offenders have been engaged in illegal sand mining on land plots intended for the real estate construction. According to available information, the sand was subsequently sold to organizations involved in the construction of roads and transport facilities.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime provided for by part 2 of Article 171 of the Russian Criminal Code.

During the searches in the dwellings and office premises of the defendants, documents evidencing the illegal extraction and sale of sand were found and seized, in along with two excavators and one loader found and seized in the quarry area.

For one of the suspects the court selected the house arrest as a preventive measure, for the other -the prohibition of certain actions,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.