“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from the Moscow Region with the participation of the FSB of Russia, detained four men suspected of committing robbery in a particularly large size.

At night, they penetrated into a private house located in Balashikha near Moscow. Threatening with objects similar to pistols, the suspects beat the tenants who rented the housing, and then tied them with construction collars. The attackers stole 9 million rubles and fled in two cars belonging to the victims. The total damage exceeded 14 million rubles.

Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Balashikhinskoye” initiated criminal proceedings on the features of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 162 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, police found the stolen foreign-made cars abandoned in the city of Mytishchi, 30 kilometers away from the crime scene.

In addition, the analysis of the received operational information and a comparison of the crime circumstances allowed the operatives to identify and detain the group members. They were four natives of one of the countries of Central Asia.

During searches of the place of residence, an object similar in design to the Nagan revolver, which was allegedly used at the time of the crime, was found and seized from the detainees.

Within the framework of the criminal investigation efforts are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.