“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking Control, in collaboration with colleagues from the metropolitan GA and the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region, suppressed the operation of a laboratory for the production of synthetic drugs.

According to the operational information received, it was established that a drug laboratory operated in the Kalininsky District of the Tver Region. Illegal production was carried out in change houses on a site surrounded by a high fence.

Police officers, supported by fighters of the special unit “Grom”, detained two suspects. They were residents of Tver, one of whom worked as an insurance agent, and the second as an engineer.

During the examination of the laboratory, 17.5 grams of mephedrone and more than 7 kilograms of precursors as well as about 200 liters of liquid, presumably containing precursors of the drug, were found and seized.

Drug traffickers packed finished products in plastic bags for the purpose of their further non-contact distribution through caches in the Moscow Region.

This chemical production differed from the previously found ones by larger volumes of one-time manufacture of narcotic drugs and expensive equipment.

Investigators of the Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Articles 30 and 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

According to the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region, more than three hundred suspects of illegal possession of drugs were detained and two drug laboratories were found and eliminated last year in the region.