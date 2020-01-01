“Tomsk police received a message from a veteran of the Great Patriotic War about an apartment theft.

He spoke about the visit of two strangers, one of whom introduced himself as a precinct police officer. While the pensioner was talking with him, the second guest examined the apartment. After their departure, the veteran found the loss of 160 thousand rubles.

Soon, police officers identified the suspects and detained them in Novosibirsk with the power support by the Rosgvardia. It was established that they had nothing to do with the internal affairs bodies.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Division for the Leninsky District of the city of Tomsk institutes a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.