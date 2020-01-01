Dear women! Dear Colleagues!

I congratulate you heartily on the International Women's Day - March 8.

This beautiful spring holiday is a symbol of life, inspiration and unfading beauty. You make the world more harmonious and kinder, create an atmosphere of mutual understanding, sincerity and warmth around you.

Your purposefulness, diligence and patience are fully in demand at solving important and responsible tasks assigned to the internal affairs bodies.

You contribute a lot to law enforcement and public safety in the country. By exhibiting the best professional and personal qualities, you achieve high results in the most difficult areas of operational and service activities. Along with that, you preserve femininity, charm, and remain the guardians of the hearth, caring wives and mothers.

I sincerely wish good health, family happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones.

Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation

General of the Police of the Russian Federation

Vladimir Kolokoltsev

