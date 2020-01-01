“Criminal investigation officers of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Northern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow together with colleagues from the metropolitan districts of Khovrino and Koptevo detained suspects of theft of money from elderly people.

It was established that a young man approached a 63-year-old woman shopping at a grocery store, and distracted her with a conversation. His accomplice, taking advantage of the moment, pulled out the purse from the pensioner's bag and disappeared. The woman noticed the loss only at the checkout. At the same time, messages about withdrawing funds from the stolen bank card started coming to her mobile phone. She immediately blocked her accounts and contacted the police.

As a result of operational-search measures, criminal investigation officers detained the suspects in the waiting hall of the Leningradsky Railway Station within 24 hours. They turned out to be a man, a visitor of the city, and a woman, a previously convicted resident of one of the neighboring countries.

It was established that the detained woman was also involved in the earlier committed robbery of a 91-year-old labor front worker of the times of Great Patriotic War (WWII), who lived in the Koptevo District. According to available information, she came to the victim’s apartment and, introducing herself as a social worker, reported on the allegedly ongoing reform and the need to make a list of the available banknotes. Believing her word, the unsuspecting woman brought her savings in the amount of 200 thousand rubles. The offender suddenly grabbed the money from her hands and ran out of the room. The 94-year-old husband of the landlady tried to stop the suspect, but she managed to escape and disappeared.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Division for the Koptevo and Khovrino districts of Moscow initiated criminal cases on the grounds of crimes under part 2 of Article 158 and part 2 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

Currently, steps are being taken to establish additional episodes of their unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.