On the eve of the International Womens Day, Russian police officers took part in the XII ceremony of presenting the annual All-Russian Prize “Shield and Rose”, held at the State Kremlin Palace.

By tradition, the organizers - the All-Russian public organization “Association of Law Enforcement Agencies and Special Services of the Russian Federation” invited to the ceremony the most successful law enforcement female officers.

So, Senior Inspector (for juvenile affairs) of the juvenile affairs sub-division of the police precincts and juvenile affairs division of police division No. 3 “Tsentralny” of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Naberezhnye Chelny Major of Police Lyudmila Pecheritsa became the laureate in the “Open Heart” nomination.

Police Major Yulia Abrenina, Special Operations Officer of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption, received the prize “For Contribution to the Fight Against Illicit Trafficking in Industrial Products”.

Senior inspector for special assignments of the Division for Considering the Citizenship Application Materials of the Administration for Issues of Citizenship of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Migration, Police Major Maria Klychnikova, was noted with the prize “For fidelity to official duty”.

Retired police colonel Ruerfa Danilova, chairman of the veteran organization of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, became the winner of the prize "For many years of service to the Fatherland”.

Senior Lieutenant of Police Olga Medvedeva, a policewoman of the detached battalion of the police patrol service of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region, was encouraged “For high sporting achievements and increasing the prestige of Russian sports”.

The ceremony was attended by heads of ministries and agencies, well-known politicians, athletes and prominent public figures. A charity concert with the participation of domestic pop stars was the gift for guests and participants of the event.