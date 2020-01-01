“Criminal investigation officers of the Internal Affairs Administration for the North-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow together with colleagues from the GA for the capital detained a previously convicted local resident suspected of fraud against an elderly woman.

A 90-year-old Muscovite turned to the police for help. She reported that an unknown person phoned her home phone and introduced himself as a law enforcement officer. The stranger said that her son was the culprit of a traffic accident, and money was needed to resolve the conflict. The scared woman agreed to meet with him and gave him her savings.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Babushkinsky District of the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article159 of the Russian Criminal Code. A few hours later, as a result of operational-search measures, the suspect was detained on the Bazhov Street. The house arrest was selected as the preventive measure for him. A part of the stolen property was seized by the Police.

There are grounds to believe that the suspect could be involved in similar unlawful acts committed in the Moscow Region. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.