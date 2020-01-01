Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Transport Infrastructure together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow and representatives of the FSB of Russia took measures to block a channel for transporting and selling fish of sturgeon species listed in the Red Book of the Russian Federation.

Thus, when unloading a railway postal carriage that arrived in the capital from the city of Khabarovsk, 4 tons of fish of sturgeon species, including kaluga, allegedly caught by poachers, were found.

Based on this fact the Criminal Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 258.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Currently, further measures are being taken to identify the owners of the cargo and other participants in the unlawful activities.