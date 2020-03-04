On the eve of the International Women's Day, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev held the annual solemn reception for women - employees of internal affairs bodies. 33 women-representatives of the departments of the central office, territorial bodies and educational organizations of the Ministry, who had achieved high results in their performance, were invited to the event.

The Minister congratulated the invited colleagues on the upcoming holiday: “The eighth of March is another opportunity to say thank you for making our life more harmonious and brighter. We understand how difficult it may be sometimes to serve on an equal footing with men. But even in the conditions of irregular working hours and heavy workloads, you manage to create and maintain comfort at home, raise children, and take care of your family and friends”.

The Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia emphasized that female police officers have achieved great success in solving crimes, detaining especially dangerous criminals, and blocking drug supply channels: “Knowledge, experience and patience allow you to effectively solve the tasks set. Behind each call to the police - there are people’s lives”.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev also recalled that in the history of Russia there were many examples where women showed courage and heroism, protecting the peaceful work and life of fellow citizens. And today they have many saved lives on their account.

“Last year alone, 34 women were awarded state awards for their selflessness and courage in the protection of public order, the fight against crime, and personal achievements in service,” said the MIA Chief.

In conclusion, the Minister expressed deep respect and gratitude to all the fair sex representatives working in the system of internal affairs bodies. Vladimir Kolokoltsev wished the participants of the reception happiness, family well-being, festive mood and handed them flowers and gifts.