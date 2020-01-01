In the Trans-Baikal Territory, the police established the involvement of a logger in the illegal logging of trees worth almost one and a half million rubles.

At the end of 2019, in the Petrovsk-Zabaykalsky District, officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia in the Trans-Baikal Territory, together with officers of the district police division, identified sites of felling pines, larches and cedars.

It was established that felling of nearly 300 cedar trees was carried out at a forest plot rented by one of the entrepreneurs involved in the cutting and processing of wood. During investigative and operational activities, police found out that the entrepreneur did not have a permit to cut down cedars. In addition, his involvement in the felling of trees of various species, executed without permits, was established as well at another forest site.

In total, the offender, with the help of hired workers, illegally cut down more than 500 cedars and hundreds of other coniferous trees, causing a damage of one million 458 thousand rubles to the forest fund of the Russian Federation.

Officers of the investigation division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Petrovsk-Zabaykalsky” initiated a criminal case against the 32-year-old entrepreneur under part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal felling of forest plantations, committed on an especially large scale by a group of persons by prior conspiracy”.

Currently, police officers are establishing all the circumstances of the crime.