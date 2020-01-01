An investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Khasansky District of the Primorsky Territory completed the investigation of a criminal case against a resident of the village of Kraskino who had attempted to take wild ginseng roots weighing more than two kilograms outside the Russian Federation.

The investigation found: that a 55-year-old citizen working as a driver in a transport company engaged in the transportation of goods abroad, took advantage of his official position and tried to transport abroad a batch of rare plants worth a total of about four million rubles. Knowing that it was forbidden to harvest and transport across the state border any plants listed in the Red Book of the Russian Federation, the man placed 168 roots of wild-growing ginseng of the Araliev family in a box with personal belongings located in the truck's cabin to hide them from border authorities and ensure their smooth smuggling across the state border.

Employees of the Division for combating especially dangerous types of smuggling of the Far Eastern Operational Customs prevented the implementation of the offender's criminal intent. During the inspection of the truck, the roots of wild ginseng were seized.

On this fact, the MIA of Russia Division for the Khasansky District initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 30, part 1 of Article 226.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempted smuggling of rare plants”. The suspect in the criminal case confessed to the crime and repented of his deed.

The investigation into the criminal case of smuggling plants listed in the Red Book of the Russian Federation has been completed. The defendant's involvement in the crime is proved. The ecological damage to the state amounted to about four million rubles.

The criminal case has been submitted to court for consideration on the merits.

For illegal transfer of strategically important resources across the customs border, the Russian legislation provides for liability in the form of imprisonment for up to seven years with a fine of up to one million rubles.

For reference:

Wild ginseng is listed in the Red Book of the Russian Federation and included in the list of species of animals and plants covered by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna, which are also a strategically important resource.