“Officers of the ‘K’ Administration of the MIA of Russia suppressed the illegal activities of a native of a Central Asian country suspected of theft of cash from ATMs in Moscow.

According to available information, the offender initiated failures of operations in the terminals, as a result of which there was an unlawful transfer of funds to the accounts accessible to him. The material damage exceeded 800 thousand rubles.

The Investigative Unit of the Investigative Administration for the Central Administrative District of the MIA General Administration for the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “d” of part 3 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The suspect was detained in a rented apartment on the Aminievskoe highway of the capital. During the search in the premises 10 bank cards, 8 mobile phones and other items of evidentiary value in the criminal case were seized.

Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure against the detainee. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.