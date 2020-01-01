“Officers of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department, together with colleagues from the North-Eastern and Southern administrative districts of the capital, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained robbery suspects.

A representative of a dairy company contacted the territorial police division. He reported that he and his colleagues brought a client 20 tons of butter worth over 7.5 million rubles. The meeting and the transfer of goods were to take place near one of the stores on the Yaroslavskoye highway. However, at the indicated place unknown persons approached them and, threatening with objects similar to pistols, put them in other cars and took them away into a forest.

After some time, when the applicant and his companions managed to return to their heavy truck, they found that the trailer doors were open and the goods were missing.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers detained one of the suspects, and then two more of his alleged accomplices in the Moscow Region. The stolen goods were found in a truck parked on the Podolskikh kursantov street in Moscow.

Based on this fact the Criminal Investigation unit of the MIA Administration for the North-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA General Administration for the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 162 of the Russian Criminal Code. With respect to one the suspects a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior, the other two were taken to custody. Currently all the circumstances of the crime are being established. The preliminary investigation continues,” said official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.