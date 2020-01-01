Investigators of the investigative unit of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kurgan Region charged ten members of an organized criminal community with the production and sale of surrogate alcohol and alcohol-containing products in the territory of the Kurgan and Tyumen regions.

According to the investigation, in the Shatrovsky District of the Kurgan Region and on the territory of the Tyumen Region, the couple organized two clandestine workshops for the production of alcohol and alcohol-containing products in warehouse premises.

In accordance with the roles assigned to them, the defendants in the criminal case delivered alcohol-containing products to the workshops, where those products were diluted with tap water and mixed with various flavorings. After that the surrogate was bottled, pasted over with fake federal special stamps and sold both wholesale and retail in neighboring regions under the guise of well-known brands.

In the summer of 2018, during operational-search activities, officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kurgan Region detained the defendants. During a search in production shops, utility rooms at the place of residence of the defendants, in a truck and in a store owned by one of the offenders, the investigators found more than 60 thousand liters of alcohol and alcohol-containing products worth in total over 23 million rubles.

In the premises where the surrogate was bottled, investigators seized flavors, containers for storing ethyl alcohol, alcohol and alcohol-containing products, equipment for mixing ethyl alcohol with water and equipment for corking bottles, blowing plastic containers, excise stamps and packaging material.

According to experts, all the products seized from illegal circulation do not comply with GOST and do not meet the consumer health and safety requirements.

The spouses acquired expensive real estate in the city of Tyumen on account of the income from illegal activities.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. With respect to the couple - the organizers of the criminal business - a preventive measure in the form of house arrest was chosen. The remaining defendants are under recognizance not to leave.

In the event that the organizers and participants of the criminal community are found guilty of crimes under part 1 of Article 210, part 3 of Article 30, part 2 of Article 171, part 2 of Article 171.1, part 2 of Article 171.3, part 2, part 6 of Article 327.1, part 4 of Article 180, part 2 of Article 238, part 4 of Article 174.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, they can be sentenced to up to twenty years in prison.