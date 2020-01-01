The prosecutor's office of the Volgograd Region, together with officers of the Administration for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region, during an inspection revealed a fictitious marriage between a 29-year-old local woman and a 20-year-old citizen of the Republic of Tajikistan.
Some time ago, the foreigner applied to the Administration for Migration Issues of the regional GA of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for a permit for temporary residence in the Russian Federation. The man presented the police with a certificate of marriage with a resident of the Sovetsky District of Volgograd.
However, a thorough check revealed facts indicating the fictitious nature of the concluded marriage: from the moment of registration with the Civil registry office, the spouses did not live together, did not conduct a joint household, and close relatives of the woman did not know anything about the marriage.
During the interrogation, the resident of Volgograd explained that she had entered into a fictitious marriage with a foreigner at his request for a cash reward of 30 thousand rubles without an intention to start a family, but just to give him a possibility to obtain Russian citizenship within a simplified procedure.
Based on the materials provided by the prosecutor's office, the Sovetsky District Court of Volgograd declared the marriage invalid.
The former spouse, in connection with the cancellation of documents giving the right to lawfully stay in the Russian Federation, will have to leave the country.
