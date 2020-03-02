From 20th to 24th February, 2020, in the city of Bijelina (Bosnia and Herzegovina), the Euro Cup’2020 international boxing competitions for men took place. The tournament was attended by 210 athletes from 18 countries.

The Russian team included a representative of the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic - specialist in professional training of the of the Personnel Division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Baksansky” Junior Lieutenant of the Internal Service Raziuan Mazikhov. He became a bronze medalist of the competitions in the weight category of up to 81 kg and replenished his collection of titles with a medal for the 3rd place.

We congratulate our colleague and wish him new success in sports and professional activities.