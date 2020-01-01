“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation together with colleagues from Moscow and Kostroma regions suppressed the activities of an organized group suspected of fraud.

According to available information, the offenders posted announcements on the Internet and the media, that a hereditary healer could help in solving problems with personal life and finance. Trusting citizens called the indicated phone numbers and gave the operator their personal data. After some time, the pseudo psychic’s assistants contacted the victims and assured them that the healer had chosen them from hundreds of thousands of applicants. However, according to them the problem required immediate intervention.

The cost of the first magic session ranged from 20 to 30 thousand rubles. Subsequently, the requests of the pseudomagician grew. Her assistants offered clients various extrasensory services worth from 50 to 850 thousand rubles. According to preliminary data, the total amount of money received by the suspects exceeded two million rubles.

Based on this fact the investigators instituted seven criminal proceedings on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers with the participation of the Rosgvardia detained, on suspicion of fraud, 10 people - the pseudo-healer herself and nine of her assistants. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them.

During searches in the rented office and in the places of residence of the defendants, money, accounting documents and electronic storage media were found in which the data of the victims, the amount of received funds and the pseudonyms of the operators were recorded. In addition, mobile phones, SIM cards, equipment for IP-telephony, as well as extrasensory aids and detailed instructions for communicating with customers, were seized.

There is reason to believe that the offenders may be involved in the commission of similar crimes against residents of several other regions of the Russian Federation.

Currently, the necessary measures are being taken aimed for establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.