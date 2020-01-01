An investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Neryungrinsky District sent to court a criminal case with an indictment under part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempted drug trafficking using electronic and information and telecommunication networks (including the “Internet”), committed by an organized group, on a particularly large scale against three members of an organized group”.

In July 2019, on the federal highway “Lena”, officers of the traffic police of the MIA of Russia Division for the Neryungrinsky District stopped a car run by a 35-year-old resident of Aldan. During the search of the car by the police, 4 bundles with a synthetic drug weighing about 2.5 kilograms were discovered. In the course of further activities, the investigators of the Division for Drug Control found in the same car additional hiding places equipped for the transportation of drugs. Police officers found about 4 kg of “synthetics” in them.

As a result of investigative and operational measures, two more members of the group were identified: A 34-year-old woman who served as a “warehouse-packer” and a 30-year-old man who served as a “cache-filler”. Thus, the operational measures taken by the police allowed to suppress the illegal activities of the organized drug distribution group in the city of Neryungra.

All three members of the organized group are in custody in the Detention Facility. Sanctions of the article incriminated to them provide for the maximum punishment in the form of life imprisonment.