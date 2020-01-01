The other day the police during operational search activities established a fact of sale of alcohol without a license.

Thus, in the village of Fedorovsky, a resident born in 1952, in her apartment, sold alcohol in polymer bottles without a license.

It is worth noting that in 2019 she was already held administratively liable for a similar offense. Then the court sentenced her to an administrative fine of 30 thousand rubles.

The offender explained that she was engaged in the sale of alcohol to improve her financial situation. She accumulated the client base through acquaintances, who, in turn, told their friends about the opportunity to purchase alcohol cheaper than in stores.

During the event, the police seized more than 900 liters of alcohol.

A criminal case has been instituted against the woman for a repeated offense on the grounds of a crime under Article 171.4 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal retail sale of alcoholic and alcohol-containing food products”. The sanction of this article provides for a fine ranging from fifty thousand to eighty thousand rubles or in the amount of the wage or other income of the convicted person for a period from three to six months or correctional labor for a term of up to one year.

With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of her own recognizance and appropriate behavior.