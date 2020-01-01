Officers of the Investigative Administration and the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region revealed and suppressed an illegal financial scheme for cashing out funds.

Operatives of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region found that in 2016 regional banks repeatedly received documents from several companies to pay for construction work that had not been actually carried out. At the same time, funds for those services were transferred to the accounts of entrepreneurs, and then - cashed out.

During a check, investigators of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region found that a resident of Ryazan, born in 1975, was involved in organizing the illegal banking activities.

A criminal case has been instituted against him under part 1 of Article 172 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Police searched the suspect’s home, seized financial records, and interrogated the offender. The investigators established a list of firms through which fictitious transactions were conducted in the city of Ryazan and revealed that the man had been involved in illegal banking operations aimed at cashing out money, that had been committed not only in 2016, but also in 2014 and 2015.

According to preliminary information, the resident of Ryazan through fictitious firms controlled by him conducted fictitious transactions and payments in the construction industry, as a result of which, he cashed out funds for a fee of 2 to 10% of the amount of each transaction.

According to the investigation, the offender was involved in cashing out about 250 million rubles. The damage from the illegal activities exceeded 12 million rubles.

The investigative unit of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region re-qualified the criminal case from part 1 to part 2 of Article 172 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal banking activities involving the extraction of income in an especially large amount”, which provides for a punishment of imprisonment for a term up to 7 years.

The Criminal case with the indictment approved by the Prosecutor's Office was sent by the investigation to court.