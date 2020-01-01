Officers of the Administration for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the urban districts of Orekhovo-Zuevo, Pushkino, Schelkovo and Sergiev-Posad, detained three residents of the Vladimir Region suspected of committing a series of car thefts.

It was established that for the commission of unlawful acts, the offenders were looking for vehicles parked near railway stations and shopping centers in various districts of the Moscow Region. Using special equipment to open the lock and start the engine, the suspects stole cars, changed license plates and drove them into a “quarantine” garage in the Vladimir Region. Then the vehicle was dismantled for parts and sold.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers identified and detained at their places of residence three men aged from 33 to 34, one of whom had previously been convicted for thefts. During searches in their homes and “quarantine” garages the police found and seized: two stolen cars, sets of fake registration numbers used for driving the cars to the sites of quarantine, and equipment designed for unauthorized opening of security systems and starting the engine.

The involvement of the detainees in 10 thefts of vehicles in the territories of Orekhovo-Zuevo, Pushkino, Schelkovo and Sergiev-Posad was established. The total amount of the damage exceeded 3 million rubles.

Based on those facts, the investigating authorities of the MIA of Russia instituted criminal proceedings under Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.

Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspects.

Currently, police officers are establishing additional episodes of the offenders’ unlawful activity.