The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Obninsk completed the investigation of a criminal case instituted on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 “Fraud” and part 3 of Article 285 “Abuse of authority” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to investigators, a local resident, being an official of the administration of one of the rural settlements, was aware of the availability of land plots, the title for which was not documented.

Using his official position, the defendant organized an auction for the right to conclude a lease agreement for these land plots, convincing his acquaintances to take part in the event. At the same time, the man did not ensure the publication of a corresponding notice in the media and the Internet, which significantly limited the number of possible participants in the auction. Thus, according to the results of the auction, the winners of the auction to conclude land lease agreements were citizens- acquaintances of the suspect.

Next, the man placed on the plots wooden household blocks that were not capital constructions, and documented them as real estate objects. Then, acting on behalf of the winners of the auction, using false technical plans and declarations for non-existent real estate objects, he bought out five leased land plots at a reduced price in the amount of 5% of their cadastral value.

As a result, the administration of the municipality suffered material damage in the amount of about five million rubles.

In addition, in the course of the investigative actions, an evidence base was collected, suggesting that the citizen tried to commit fraudulent actions aimed at acquiring the right to three more land plots, but could not bring them to the end.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment will be sent to the Obninsky City Court for consideration on the merits.