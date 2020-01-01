“Evgeny Zhuravlev, a precinct police officer of the MIA of Russia police division for the Andropovsky District of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory, detained a resident of the village of Kaskadny on suspicion of cruelty to animals.

The duty unit of the police division received a message that an unknown citizen wounded a stray dog from a hunting rifle. The local police precinct officer immediately arrived at the scene. Eyewitnesses told him that the young man without a reason shot four times in the animal, after which he disappeared in an unknown direction. Witnesses of this inhuman act were minor children.

A police officer was able to quickly detain the offender at his place of residence.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Andropovsky District of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropolsky Territory initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 245 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.

Understanding that a wounded dog needed medical attention, the local police precinct officer found it and took it to a veterinary clinic. The policeman has given shelter to the pet and is currently doing everything so that his new friend would finally recovers,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.