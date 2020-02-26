Today in Moscow, under the chairmanship of the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, an extended meeting of the MIA of Russia Collegium took place, at which the results of the operational and service activities of the Russian Federation internal affairs bodies in 2019 were summarized.

The event was attended by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, heads of federal legislative, executive and judicial authorities of the country, as well as heads (chiefs) of units of the central office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, educational, scientific and other organizations and units of the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia as well as veterans and members of the public.

The priorities for the current year are as follows: maintenance of public order during large-scale events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War; increase in the crime solving level; improvement of the activities of investigation and inquiry bodies; prevention of unlawful acts among minors; decriminalization of the economy, fight against corruption, protection of budget funds; suppression of the production and distribution of surrogate alcohol, fake drugs; countering extremism and drug trafficking; control over migration processes; road safety.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev thanked the personnel of the Ministry for their professionalism, honest and conscientious service, and also expressed gratitude to colleagues from the interacting agencies, both Houses of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, representatives of public organizations and the media for constructive cooperation.

The Minister presented state and departmental awards to 35 heads of sub-units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. In particular, the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, IV degree, was awarded to State Counselor of the 2nd class Aleksandr Kirushev; Orders of Honor - to Lieutenant General of the Police Ruslan Alkhanov, Lieutenant General of the Police Aleksandr Oldak and Major General of the Police Igor Illarionov; Order of Aleksandr Nevsky - to Major General of the Police Vladimir Alay. The Minister awarded arms to Lieutenant-General of the Police Andrey Khrapov, Lieutenant-General of the Police Aleksandr Rechitsky, Lieutenant-General of the Police Aleksandr Vinnikov, Lieutenant-General of the Police Andrey Kalishchuk, Major General of the Police Vasily Pavlov, Major General of the Police Viktor Shmetkov, Major General of the Police Aleksandr Shcheglov, Major General of the Police Aleksei Ovsyannikov, Colonel of the Police Vladimir Zhigailo, Colonel of the Police Dmitry Svinov and Colonel of the Police Andrei Rybinsky.

In addition, the Minister handed the insignia of the highest commanding staff: of Colonel-General of the Justice - to Aleksandr Romanov; of Lieutenant General of the Police - to Oleg Ilyinykh, Valentina Kazakova, Roman Plugin; of Lieutenant General of the Internal Service - to Aleksandr Balaev, Vitaly Sidorenko; of Major General of the Police - to Lyudmila Bulanova, Aleksandr Bykov, Irina Volk, Dmitry Demidenko, Aleksei Kampf, Sergey Kamyshev, Konstantin Kuklin, Sergey Nikiforov, Yuri Plyushch, Aleksandr Polovinka, Oleg Ponaryin, Sergey Savochkin, Nikolai Fedoruk, Vyacheslav Tsurkan, Andrey Schugorev, Boris Yakovchenko; of Major General of the Internal Service - to Aleksandr Nikolaev; of Major General of the Justice - to Maksim Shilov.

Five officers received awards from the Presidium of the Council of Veterans of the Internal Affairs Bodies and Internal Troops.

Units - winners of the MIA of Russia Spartakiade in service-applied sports - Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia named after V.Ya. Kikot, the MIA of Russia GA for the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region and the MIA of Russia Administration for the Vladimir Region were awarded cups.