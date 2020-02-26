Comrade Supreme Commander!

Comrades officers and generals! Dear Colleagues!

Last year, in the framework of the powers assigned to the internal affairs bodies, priority attention was given to fulfilling the tasks indicated in the decrees of the President of the Russian Federation, the Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly for 2019 and other instructions of the country's leadership.

In the reporting period, the Ministry was directly involved in improving the legislative framework of the law enforcement activities.

Important changes have been made to the administrative, criminal and criminal procedure codes.

The legal framework in the field of migration policy has been substantially updated. The provisions of normative acts on ensuring road safety, on the anti-drug and a number of other areas have been amended.

In the situation of limited human resources and a reduction in federal budget expenditures, we continued the work on optimizing the organizational and staffing structure of territorial bodies.

As a result of internal redistribution, the number of personnel implementing migration functions has been increased.

Units for countering the drug threat on the Internet have been formed in the structure of drug control administrations and divisions.

In addition, specialized units to combat “cyber crime” have been created in a number of other services of the central office of the Ministry and in local offices. Now more than three thousand two hundred employees specialize in this area.

In order to increase the accessibility of territorial bodies for citizens, work was continued to optimize their distribution at the district level.

Strengthening of human resource potential remains among our priorities.

The course of training specialists is being consistently implemented mainly on the basis of educational institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

As practice shows, graduates of departmental universities are the most motivated and competent category of staff.

At the same time, in staffing a number of problematic issues still remain.

Among the most acute is the lack of certified staff. Over the past five years, it has almost doubled.

The situation is particularly difficult in the Police Patrol Service, criminal investigation units and drug control.

If in 2012, 4 people applied for each vacant seat, then in 2019 - less than two. Although, like before, we are facing the task of selecting the most worthy and prepared candidates.

Against this background, the implementation of one of the basic social guarantees to the staff - providing them with housing, is extremely important.

We pay close attention to supporting the families of our deceased colleagues - and last year, 59 people were killed in the line of duty and three and a half thousand people were injured.

Despite the existing difficulties, we fulfill all the social obligations in this part.

Also, the top priority by relevance is given to the task of strengthening discipline and ensuring the rule of law among the personnel.

The struggle for the purity of the ranks is of fundamental importance to us. The overwhelming majority of offenses are still detected by own security subunits.

Despite any image losses, we will continue the work to eliminate causes and conditions for the occurrence of these phenomena.

Measures are being taken to improve the quality and accessibility of public services.

Today, many of them can be obtained not only in territorial bodies, but also in multifunctional centers, as well as on the Unified portal of state and municipal services.

To simplify the procedure of their provision, reduce the waiting time, automation of relevant administrative procedures is being carried out.

The total number of public services provided by internal affairs bodies last year amounted to more than one hundred and seven million.

The most demanded services are traditionally those in the area of migration and traffic police services.

In most regions, the requirements for the organization of this work have been met. The required level of satisfaction with the quality of the provided services has been achieved.

However, violations of the terms of their delivery and of the limits fort waiting time in the queue still occur.

Some territorial bodies do not provide adequate conditions for receiving citizens.

I constantly demand that commanders keep this issue under their personal control and take comprehensive measures, with account of the needs of the population. Even if there is a financing problem.

Serious attention is paid to improving the efficiency of state regulation of migration processes in the framework of implementing the corresponding Concept, scheduled until 2025.

For humanitarian purposes, a simplified procedure for admission to the citizenship of the Russian Federation was introduced with regard to certain categories of foreign citizens, including residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions of Ukraine.

This procedure has been also simplified for qualified foreign specialists. In particular, the minimum period of employment by profession has been reduced for them.

As a result of measures taken, nearly half a million people received Russian citizenship last year. This is two and a half times more than the average annual figure over the past 10 years.

Additional efforts are aimed at identifying and suppressing offenses in the migration sphere, eliminating the factors contributing to their commission.

As part of the control and supervision activities, checks are regularly carried out for compliance with the rules for migration registration and registration of foreigners at the place of stay, residence and work.

Switching in this sphere to the regime of exclusively scheduled, pre-notified inspections, as suggested by representatives of the business community, is not just counterproductive, but even dangerous, with account of the terrorist threats of the modern world.

All measures taken have allowed us to maintain a downward trend in the level of illegal migration. They contributed to reducing the number of crimes committed in Russia by foreigners.

Last year, significant forces and means of the internal affairs bodies were used during the period of major socio-political, sports and other mass events.

The main efforts were focused on the prevention of attempts to commit unlawful acts of an extremist and terrorist nature, as well as massive violations of public order.

A clear organization of interagency cooperation allowed us to prevent serious incidents.

We managed to generally increase the level of security in public places, including the streets.

The total number of crimes committed there, as well as grave and especially grave crimes, decreased.

Improvement of the situation was facilitated by the coordinated work of the police and the Rosgvardia.

Last year, police patrol service crews solved more than sixty three thousand crimes, detained more than three thousand wanted persons.

About two million three hundred thousand citizens, members of various public groups, were involved in the protection of public order. Six and a half thousand persons who had committed crimes were detained with their participation. 348 thousand administrative offenses were suppressed.

The development of the law enforcement segment of the “Safe City” hardware-software complex continued. Currently, it operates in almost one thousand two hundred settlements of the country.

With the introduction of modern technologies and means of video surveillance, including those with the function of recognizing faces in the stream, the possibilities of search work are expanding.

Last year, with the help of technical means of the hardware-software complex, more than nineteen thousand crimes were solved, and about twelve and a half million offenses were recorded.

Prevention of offenses is a most important area of internal affairs bodies activity.

In accordance with the powers vested in us, we focus on individual targeted work with persons under surveillance, persons with a criminal record and persons who pose an increased danger to others.

The bulk of the tasks to prevent unlawful behavior of this category of people falls on precinct police officers.

They considered more than thirteen and a half million statements and appeals of citizens. As a result, 2 million people were brought to administrative responsibility. Active and focused work in administrative areas contributed to the improvement of the situation in the residential sector.

The number of committed crimes of domestic violence, including grave and especially grave сorpus delicti, as well as in the sphere of family and domestic relations, decreased by 9%. There have been fewer murders and cases of deliberate infliction of grievous bodily harm.

The institution of administrative supervision was fully involved in the prevention of recidivism.

In total, last year one hundred and thirteen thousand supervised persons were registered with the police.

For non-compliance with the restrictions and obligations established by the court, 92 thousand supervised persons were brought to administrative responsibility, and almost eleven thousand to the criminal responsibility.

The measures aimed at eliminating the factors of re-committing crimes are being implemented within the framework of regional preventive programs in the part of the social adaptation of previously convicted citizens.

Such an integrated approach has helped in reducing the recidivism.

In the focus of attention of all subjects of crime prevention were children from the so-called “risk groups”. In particular, those who find themselves in a socially dangerous situation or in conflict with the law.

An important role here is assigned to juvenile units, which last year worked with nearly three hundred thousand difficult teenagers.

As a result, every third of them was deregistered in connection with the achieved correction.

There is one more aspect relating directly to the protection of the rights and legitimate interests of children.

In the reporting period, we issued almost half a million protocols on administrative offenses for parents who did not fulfill the duties of upbringing and maintenance of their children.

Together with representatives of interested authorities, the offices of the Commissioners for the Rights of a Child, human rights and charitable organizations held a series of events of a general preventive nature.

In recent years, as a result of the measures taken, the situation with teenage crime has markedly improved.

However, it is obvious that this issue requires constant attention from the state and the public.

The next strategically important area is the reduction of road accidents.

In collaboration with other authorities, the implementation of the federal targeted program “Improving Road Safety” was continued.

Last year, a federal project with the same name was launched.

As part of its implementation, the delivery of modern devices for monitoring the state of the road network and vehicles to the territorial bodies has begun.

In connection with the spread in the regions of systems for automatic recording of traffic rules violations developed by local authorities, including in the framework of public-private partnerships, measures were taken to streamline their application.

Information on the complexes installation sites is available on the interactive map of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate website in free access.

A number of large-scale events have been carried out to promote safe behavior on the road.

The control over passenger transportation by buses has been tightened. Over one million seven hundred thousand violations committed by drivers of these vehicles were suppressed. As a result, the number of accidents by their fault decreased by almost 5% and the number of deaths - by more than 8%.

We managed to achieve positive dynamics in solving one of the key tasks - reduction in the number of accidents involving drivers with signs of intoxication.

This was largely facilitated by the introduction of criminal liability for repeated driving in a state of intoxication.

I believe that in this matter there should be complete mutual understanding between the government and society regarding the severity of the response to such phenomena. After all, we are talking about the lives of innocent people.

In the past year, fewer traffic accidents involving pedestrian were committed.

Mortality reduction targets set by the national project “Safe and high-quality roads” have been achieved.

This direction will remain among the unconditional priorities.

Together with interested authorities and business entities, the control over the state of security at transport infrastructure facilities was ensured.

Police crews escorted more than half a million long-distance and suburban trains.

In order to prevent unlawful behavior, our officers did not allow the access to flights to two thousand three hundred passengers.

The safety of new facilities commissioned within the framework of the development of transport infrastructure, including the transport passage through the Kerch Strait, was ensured.

The stations of Moscow central diameters, which are integrated with suburban railway communication and the metro of the metropolitan area, were taken under police protection.

Increased attention was paid to identifying, solving and investigating crimes committed using information and communication technologies.

It should be mentioned that the problem is relevant for most developed countries of the world.

According to the UN, in recent years this problem has become global as a result of the digitalization of all spheres of human activity.

The growth of criminal acts of this type had a significant impact on the dynamics and structure of crime in general. Their share in the total number of crimes reached almost fifteen percent and continues to grow.

Given the scale of the threats, with our participation, legislative amendments were initiated in 2018.

In accordance with them, thefts and frauds using IT technologies were transferred to the category of heavy crimes, which naturally affected the perception by citizens of the general picture of the state of serious crime in the country.

But, this allowed us to use the entire existing arsenal of legal and operational-search tools.

In order to respond timely to cybercrimes, measures were taken to develop interaction with credit organizations, providers, telecom operators and owners of Internet services.

In November last year, a meeting of the Ministry Collegium specially dedicated to this issue was held.

Specific measures have been outlined with representatives of the Central Bank, Rosfinmonitoring, Roskomnadzor, and also the largest banking structures to jointly counter one of the most serious challenges of our time.

Despite objective difficulties, we are steadily increasing efforts in the fight against IT crime.

Over the past year, the number of solved offenses of this type increased by one and a half times.

All reserves were involved to intensify work in this direction.

However, given the scale of the spread of cybercrimes, the variety of schemes and methods for their commission, the lack of uniform identification and solving algorithms, it is impossible to achieve a drastic improvement in the situation by measures of organizational and operational-search nature only.

New subunits should not only be staffed with professionally trained personnel, but also equipped with modern high-tech equipment, which will require significant budgetary funds.

In the reporting period, the quality of the preliminary investigation improved.

The number of criminal cases terminated by the investigators, as well as those returned by the courts for additional investigation, has decreased. The number of persons unreasonably remanded in custody decreased as well.

The practice of applying a court fine as a criminal law measure has significantly expanded.

The number of criminal cases of this category, submitted to court last year, increased by more than 2 times.

Forensic units make a significant contribution to solving and investigation of crimes.

Recently, innovative approaches to the study of material evidence have been successfully introduced.

Thus, the use of a fundamentally new method of chemical extraction of human odor traces, developed by experts of the MIA Forensic Center, allows to increase the efficiency of solving crimes of past years.

For example, as a result of an olfactory examination, members of a criminal group who had committed the murder of an 18-year-old girl in Kaluga in 2014 were identified.

The role of genetic research is growing.

Over the past year, the volume of the federal database of genomic information has increased by almost a third; the number of identified with it persons, previously convicted and involved in the commission of new crimes - by 50%.

This proves once again the need for the introduction of the latest forensic techniques. Yes, they are more costly, but also more effective.

A most important task entrusted to the internal affairs bodies is the search for wanted persons.

Last year, 47 thousand people, charged with and suspected of committing crimes and hiding from the court and investigation, were detained.

To search for them, the potential of Interpol is actively used.

At the same time, the geography of cooperation with foreign partners has expanded.

For the first time, persons wanted by the Russian side were extradited from Japan and Madagascar.

In addition, the whereabouts of nearly fifteen and a half thousand missing persons have been established.

The events were attended by volunteers and representatives of volunteer organizations, with whom we had established close and fruitful cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to the search for underage.

Enhancement in the effectiveness of this work will be facilitated by assigning operational investigators with the right to access information on the connections and location of the missing child telephone.

In this case, - immediately upon receipt of a message of disappearance, without waiting for a court decision.

Relevant additions have been made to the current legislation.

We consider it necessary to provide such an opportunity as well in relation to the search for adults who are missing.

Despite certain positive developments in the situation, drug trafficking continues to pose a serious threat to the state and the public.

In total, over one hundred and ninety thousand crimes in this area were documented last year.

Most of the detected and investigated drug-related crimes, the persons identified for them, as well as almost 80% of the seized prohibited and controlled substances are accounted for by the internal affairs bodies.

208 clandestine laboratories mainly producing synthetic drugs have been eliminated. This is nearly a third more than in 2018.

Thus, as a result of operational measures carried out in the Vladimir Region, the activities of a drug laboratory were suppressed and almost a ton of drugs was seized.

4 citizens of Ukraine involved in their manufacture and 6 interregional couriers were detained.

We have investigated 76 crimes under Article 210 of the Criminal Code on the facts of organizing criminal communities operating in the field of drug trafficking.

As compared with the previous period, this indicator increased by a third.

The implementation of a set of measures aimed at blocking the channels of prohibited and controlled substances smuggling into our country continued.

A number of large deliveries were suppressed. For example, a batch of hashish sent from Lithuania to Moscow weighed almost 300 kilograms.

As part of activities to undermine the economic foundations of the drug business, we continue identifying crimes related to the laundering of proceeds from drug trafficking.

In the reporting period, the proven amount of legalized cash or other property increased.

Special attention was paid to curbing the spread of drugs using modern information technologies.

Last year, internal affairs bodies revealed 30% more of such offenses.

In order to counter the illegal distribution of non-smoking nicotine-containing products, together with colleagues from Rospotrebnadzor, inspections of tobacco trade outlets were organized.

Preventive measures are being taken, including those in educational organizations.

They are aimed at preventing the sale of these dangerous products to minors and youths.

I would also like to dwell on the issues of ensuring economic security.

In 2019, internal affairs bodies documented almost 89 thousand crimes in this area, which make up about eighty-five percent of all such crimes detected by all law enforcement agencies.

Together with other structures and control and supervision agencies, measures are being taken to protect budgetary and extrabudgetary funds allocated for the implementation of national projects and state programs from criminal attacks.

In the past year, compensation for almost fifty-five percent of the total identified damage was ensured. There is a positive trend here.

Measures to decriminalize the housing sector and shared construction of housing contributed to a decrease in social tension and an increase in the level of citizens' trust in the authorities.

Numerous facts have been established of unreasonable overestimation of tariffs for the services provided, theft and misappropriation of state funds by officials responsible for their expenditure.

More than one thousand seven hundred such crimes have been identified.

As part of the investigation of criminal cases involving the shared construction of multi-apartment buildings, citizens were provided with compensation of damages to a total of over seven and a half billion rubles.

The control over the situation in the credit and financial sphere has been strengthened, where a high level of offenses remains.

Embezzlement of funds of banks and their customers, including that by employees of credit institutions themselves or with their participation were particularly widespread.

Often this leads to revocation of licenses and subsequent bankruptcy of institutions, which negatively affects the interests of depositors and the financial market as a whole.

Unfortunately, the prompt detection and prevention of such facts is difficult due to the untimely and incomplete receipt of relevant information from the Bank of Russia, including the results of control and supervision activities.

We expect that the introduction of appropriate amendments to the legislation and the Agreement on Interagency Interaction will contribute to increasing the effectiveness of countering crime in the banking sector.

We attach great importance to the fuel and energy complex.

In the reporting period, about two thousand crimes were revealed there.

Thus, in Dagestan, in cooperation with the FSB of Russia, the activities of a criminal community that had stolen natural gas belonging to Gazprom subsidiaries and worth 24 billion rubles were documented.

A criminal case has been instituted against senior employees of Rosrezerv who are suspected of embezzlement of budget funds in the amount of three billion rubles allocated to maintain the quality of stored fuel.

The property worth one billion rubles was arrested.

Offensiveness has been preserved in the suppression of corruption crimes, including those committed by representatives of the executive authorities.

In total, we documented almost 24 thousand offenses of this kind, each third had been committed in large or especially large amounts.

More than nine thousand persons, including those occupying high official positions were held accountable.

To prevent pressure on entrepreneurs, a digital platform for receiving statements is used.

It has become an additional mechanism for building a constructive dialog with the business community, the purpose of which, ultimately, is the removal of obstacles to economic development.

I demand that commanding staff ensure strict observance of the legitimate rights and interests of business entities when conducting verification activities.

Our interference in any civil disputes between commercial organizations is categorically unacceptable.

I consider it expedient to procedurally consider appeals from one of the indicated parties only after a decision of the arbitration court.

Thus, the opportunity of achieving certain goals in a purely corporate dispute by the hands of police officers and writing off all inevitable losses to government bodies with the phrase “they nightmare the business” will disappear objectively once and for ever,

In 2019, work continued to identify and suppress extremism in all its manifestations, and to prevent ethnic and religious conflicts.

As a result of the joint actions of the internal affairs bodies, the prosecutor's office, units of the Investigative Committee and the FSB of Russia, the activities of two extremist and two terrorist organizations were prohibited last year.

Particular concern is caused by the spread in the Internet space of content that engages adolescents in various criminally oriented communities, justifying violent acts against peers and educators.

More than half of the total number of recorded crimes of an extremist nature were committed last year using network resources.

In the course of monitoring the network information space, over two thousand Internet resources were put under control, including groups on social networks that distributed destructive content.

In total, the courts recognized more than five thousand materials as extremist, of which 193 were included in the corresponding federal list in 2019.

The downward trend in the total number of extremist crimes has persisted.

Given the partial liberalization of legislation, their number has decreased by a half.

Almost every second such offense was revealed by officers of internal affairs bodies.

The number of established facts of organizing the activities of extremist structures increased by more than 80%.

Summing up the general result of the work of internal affairs bodies over the past year, I would note that, despite the existing problems and unresolved issues, the tasks set for us have been fulfilled.

No serious failures were allowed.

The operational situation in the MIA area of responsibility remained stable.

I regard as one of the main results of the past period an increase in the level of citizens' trust in the police and their confidence of being secured from criminal attacks.

This is confirmed by sociological polls.

High appreciation of our staff activities was given by the country's leadership.

For the courage and personal contribution to the rule of law, 631 people were awarded state awards by decrees of the President of the Russian Federation. Over fifteen and a half thousand people were marked with departmental awards.

This is an incentive for even more efficient performance of assigned functional duties.

No less important and responsible tasks have to be solved in the near future.

The corresponding priorities have been defined in the Directive of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for 2020.

The main efforts of the bodies and units of the Ministry’s system will be directed towards the implementation of federal projects and state programs, as well as the tasks set by the President of the Russian Federation.

Moreover, we are talking here not only about our direct participation in the execution of the relevant documents, but also about the protection of budget funds allocated for the implementation of planned activities from criminal encroachments.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

We will take all necessary measures to fulfill the tasks you have set, including those set at the today's meeting of the Collegium.

Concluding my speech, I want to thank the personnel of the Ministry for their professionalism, honest and conscientious work.

I also express gratitude to colleagues from the interacting agencies, both houses of the Federal Assembly, representatives of public organizations, and the media for constructive cooperation.

The report is completed.