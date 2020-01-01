Today at an extended meeting of the MIA of Russia Collegium, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev announced a large-scale operation of personnel of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Control and their colleagues from the Moscow and Vladimir regions.

“As a result of operational measures carried out in the Vladimir Region, the activities of a drug laboratory were suppressed and almost a ton of drugs was seized. Four citizens of Ukraine involved in their manufacture and six interregional couriers were detained,” the Minister emphasized.

Operatives found the trail of the alleged organizers of the criminal business after the detention of their accomplices who delivered the prohibited goods to the cities of the Volga, Siberian and Ural federal districts. Detectives received information that the main suspects were moving by car. The car was stopped by the police on the Gorkovskoye highway, two Ukrainian citizens found inside were detained.

Unraveling the criminal scheme, police officers discovered a drug laboratory in the basement of a house in the Aleksandrovsky District of the Vladimir Region. The police seized there 368 kilograms of the α-PVP drug, over 1.8 tons of precursors and detained two more Ukrainian citizens suspected of committing unlawful acts.

Later, in the forest, the police found a cache in which over 30 kilograms of a similar drug were hidden. In one of the garages located nearby, the accomplices stored 197 canisters of 40 liters each, filled with a drug-containing liquid. As the examination showed, the total dry weight of the drug, which was dissolved in cans, after drying to a constant value was 578 kilograms.

In addition, according to available information, the accomplices from the beginning of 2018 to September 2019 synthesized drugs in a rented house in the Vnukovo rural settlement of the Moscow Region. On the territory of one of the landplots, police officers found a cache with 7.6 kilograms of α-PVP.

The operational-search measures, which were carried out in the course of five months, resulted in the initiation by the police regional investigation units of criminal cases on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 5 of Article 228.1 and part 2 of Article 228.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. About a ton of α-PVP narcotic drug, more than 1,800 kilograms of precursors, more than 80 units of laboratory equipment, including two chemical reactors of 100 liters each, as well as bank cards, laptops and smartphones that had evidential value, were seized. Remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for all the defendants.