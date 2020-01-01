In St. Petersburg 7 defendants accused of illegally registering more than one and a half thousand foreigners in the migration register will stand trial.

As previouslyreported, in 2018, the police detained 7 citizens on suspicion of organizing illegal migration in St. Petersburg.

Currently, investigators of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region completed the investigation of a criminal case under part 2 of Article 322.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Organization of illegal migration, by a group of persons by prior conspiracy or by an organized group”.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found that between August 2017 and October 2018, one of the defendants, a 28-year-old native of Central Asia, together with his 31-year-old cohabitant created and headed an organized group that specialized in illegal registration of citizens in the migration register of St. Petersburg for a cash reward.

They involved in the illegal activities five unemployed citizens who knew at a decent level the language of one of the Asian countries. Each of them was assigned his separate role. The offenders rented an apartment, furnished it with furniture, necessary office equipment and received foreign citizens there, who were invited to their “office”. They selected their potential clients randomly near migration service buildings.

Thus, more than 1.5 thousand people became clients of the illegal business.

Also, during the search, forms and passports of citizens, migration cards, medical and labor cards, other documents, a large number of stamps and seals of state and municipal authorities of the Russian Federation were seized from the offenders.

Currently, the criminal case materials have been sent to Smolninsky District Court for consideration on the merits. With regard to five detainees the court selected a prevention measure in the form of placement to custody and with regard to 2 accomplices - recognizance not to leave and behave properly.

This part of the article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to seven years.