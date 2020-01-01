The verdict of the Solikamsky City Court of the Perm Territory came into force, by which one of the participants in a criminal group was found guilty of seven crimes under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud on a large and especially large scale committed as part of a group of persons by prior conspiracy, which entailed the deprivation of citizens of the rights to residential premises”.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Solikamsky” established that the offender had agreed to a friend’s offer to illegally acquire property rights to apartments belonging to single or asocial local residents. The woman - a pseudo-real estate agent got confidence of the victims, offering a monetary reward of 20 to 50 thousand rubles for the temporary alienation of residential premises. Having material difficulties, the owners agreed to conclude such doubtful transactions. According to the concluded agreements, the convict acquired apartments for the purpose of their subsequent resale.

In total, 17 people suffered from his illegal actions. From two victims the money received as maternity capital was stolen. The total damage caused to the victims as a result of the accomplices fraudulent actions exceeded 17 million rubles.

The Perm Regional Court agreed with a guilty verdict against the member of the criminal group who, for several months, had been documenting the ownership of the victims’ apartments. In the aggregate of crimes, he received a final sentence of 5 years and 9 months in a general regime penal colony with a fine of 500 thousand rubles.

The court sentenced the pseudo-real estate agent to three years of imprisonment in a general regime penal colony with a fine.