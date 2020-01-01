Officers of the patrol service crew of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kazan, together with colleagues from the Department of the Federal Service of the National Guard of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Tatarstan, detained two residents of the city on suspicion of robbery.

At 22.20 a 30-year-old citizen turned to the police. He said that on the Minskaya street he had been beaten by two unknown men and his wallet was seized in which there were 10 thousand rubles and bank cards.

The initial information collected by the operational duty-officer of the “Azino-2” police division was immediately transferred to the external police services. As a result, officers of the police patrol service of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kazan and the Rosgvardia near one of the houses on the Lomzhinskaya Street detained young people who were similar in their description to the suspects. To establish all circumstances, they were taken to the police division.

It is preliminary known that the detainees on the street have approached the victim and demanded a thousand rubles. Hearing a refusal, they began for no reason making claims and giving blows to his body. Subsequently, when he fell on the ground, one of the suspects searched his pockets and took a wallet with cash and bank cards.

The 31- and 36-year-old Kazan residents had previously been prosecuted and had served sentences for serious crimes.

Currently, investigators have instituted criminal proceedings based on this fact on the grounds of corpus delicti, provided for in part 2 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Robbery”. By a decision of the Sovetsky District Court, a preventive measure in the form of placement to custody was taken against the 31-year-old detainee; the 36-year-old man was placed under house arrest. The investigation continues.