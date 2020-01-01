Officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Division for the Electrostal Urban District detained two local residents aged 20 and 25, suspected of selling drugs.

According to operational data, for more than a year, the offenders have been engaged in the non-contact sale of drugs and psychotropic substances using a specialized application for mobile phones.

As a result of operational-search measures the suspects were identified and detained near the house on the Boulevard of the 60th Anniversary of the Victory. On the phone of one of the men, a photograph with the cache coordinates was found. During the inspection at the indicated address the police found and seized a bundle with a substance of plant origin. Based on the results of the study, it was found that the bundle contained a narcotic drug - hashish.

When examining the place of residence of one of the detainees, the following items were found and seized: 216 bundles, a polymer bag with powdered and herbal substances, three electronic scales, a measuring spoon, bags, as well as two coils of electrical tape and magnets used to attach caches to metal objects.

According to the results of a chemical study of samples of substances seized in the apartment, it was found that they were narcotic drugs - heroin, with a total mass of more than 100 grams, hashish - more than 1 gram and a psychotropic substance amphetamine - 2.5 grams.

The investigator has instituted criminal proceedings against the defendants, under Article 30, Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempted illegal production, sale or transfer of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues”. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 20 years.

Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspects.