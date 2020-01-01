“Traffic police inspectors of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Kashira, senior lieutenants of police Dmitry Neprokin and Maxim Orlov started the evening shift.

In the area of the 115th km of the Kashira-Nenashevo highway, they drove up to another crew to change their colleagues. At that moment, a “Lada Granta” car stopped near them. An agitated female driver said that her one-year-old daughter in her car was having breathing problems.

Having taken into account the condition of the child and the traffic situation, the police offered the mother with her baby to move into the patrol car and, turning on the flashing lights and a special sound signal, immediately headed towards a hospital.

On the way, traffic inspectors contacted doctors to ensure their readiness for emergency hospitalization. At the same time, the second traffic police crew took measures to protect the car of the motorist. Later, the “Lada Granta” was taken away by the driver’s husband.

The officers in just minutes took the mother and her child to a hospital. There they were met by doctors who provided timely assistance and prescribed treatment,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.