Police precinct officers, together with the inspector of the division for migration issues of the MIA of Russia Division for the Stavropolsky District, checked the compliance with the legislation on migration registration and on registration of citizens of the Russian Federation.

During the check in one of the villages of the Stavropolsky District, a fact of fictitious registration of citizens of the Russian Federation at the place of residence in a dwelling that was actually unsuitable for living was established.

A resident of Togliatti, born in 1971, who had no previous criminal record, being the owner of a dwelling, registered 49 citizens of the Russian Federation at the place of stay (residence) in the house. At the same time, the man did not intend to provide housing. During a conversation with the police, he explained that he had been warned about responsibility for violating migration laws, but he still provided this service at the request of acquaintances, and also registered some people for a fee.

Currently, the division of inquiry of the MIA of Russia Division the Stavropolsky District initiated, a criminal case on features of a crime under Article 322.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of an RF citizen at the place of stay or at the place of residence in a residential dwelling in the Russian Federation”. The sanction of this article provides for a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years.