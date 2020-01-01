Investigators of the investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Budennovsky District completed the investigation of a criminal case instituted on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code “Misappropriation or embezzlement”.
Police officers found that a 32-year-old resident of Budennovsk, being a sales representative of a company for the wholesale of products, did not deposit part of the cash received from more than 70 counterparties - individual entrepreneurs of the Budyonnovsk Municipal and Neftekumsky Urban districts. The total amount of the damage exceeded 1.2 million rubles.
As part of the investigative and operational measures, the police seized the enterprise’s documentation, interviewed witnesses, and conducted a number of examinations.
Currently, the investigators have collected a sufficient evidence base of the citizen’s involvement in the commission of the crime. The criminal case materials with the approved indictment has been sent to the Budyonnovsky City Court for consideration on the merits.
